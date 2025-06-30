Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,528 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after buying an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $119.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.