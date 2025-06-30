Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,528 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after buying an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66
In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $119.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
