Diversified Trust Co Takes $615,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,063,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,526 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $86,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,289,000 after buying an additional 969,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $61,530,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,661.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 724,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,485.15. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $74,664.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,288.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,716 in the last three months. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

