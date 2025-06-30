DLK Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.51 and a 200-day moving average of $626.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $742.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.