Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Price Performance
Shares of Docusign stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86.
Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,052 shares of company stock worth $4,101,776. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Docusign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
