Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.08.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

