Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE DEI opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

