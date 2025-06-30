Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,944,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,420,141.78. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

