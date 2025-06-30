Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Regina M. Benjamin Sells 10,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doximity Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $61.19 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Doximity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Doximity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Doximity by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

