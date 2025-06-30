Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Doximity were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Doximity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Doximity by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Doximity by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 43,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,100,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Doximity Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.19 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

