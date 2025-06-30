DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $4,431,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 17.9% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.88 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.37%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

