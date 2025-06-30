DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

