eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in eBay by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

eBay Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EBAY opened at $73.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

