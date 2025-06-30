Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,456,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $78.07 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

