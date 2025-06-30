Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 689.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $96,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

