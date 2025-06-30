Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

