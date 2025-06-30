Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $74,032,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 844,301 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 627,426 shares during the period. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,037,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.96 on Monday. ChampionX Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.