Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $38.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $324.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

