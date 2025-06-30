Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 770.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. QIAGEN N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.66 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

View Our Latest Report on QGEN

QIAGEN Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.