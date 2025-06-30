Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after buying an additional 706,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,035,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,489,000 after acquiring an additional 275,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,007,000 after buying an additional 1,420,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.05 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

