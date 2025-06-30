Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,899,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,845,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,762,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TDS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

