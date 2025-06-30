Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3%

SNV opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.