Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,815,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.4%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $145.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

