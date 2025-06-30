Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 17,993 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBHY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBHY opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

