Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Essent Group by 330.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $69.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $60.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 57.29% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.