Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Evergy by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.