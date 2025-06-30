Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1%

EXR stock opened at $145.75 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.38.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

