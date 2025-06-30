Farmhouse (FMHS) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmhouse and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A -$460,000.00 -0.50 Farmhouse Competitors $68.78 billion $1.80 billion 14.68

Farmhouse’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Farmhouse Competitors 9.43% 13.59% 4.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

9.7% of shares of all “Wireless Non – US” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Wireless Non – US” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Farmhouse has a beta of 26.48, indicating that its share price is 2,548% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse’s peers have a beta of 2.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmhouse peers beat Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

