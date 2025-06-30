Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 7,984.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FER opened at $53.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.