Financial Analysis: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -2.63% -4.32% -3.26% Professional Diversity Network -38.08% -77.53% -36.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Global and Professional Diversity Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $138.03 million 0.17 -$4.77 million ($1.22) -6.84 Professional Diversity Network $6.73 million 0.54 -$2.51 million ($1.74) -1.01

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional Diversity Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.2% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Hudson Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 15.85, suggesting that its stock price is 1,485% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Global beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.