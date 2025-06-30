Financial Contrast: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) versus CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 2.09% 9.11% 2.08% Driven Brands -12.75% 19.61% 2.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CarMax and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 2 7 1 2.58 Driven Brands 0 3 6 1 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CarMax presently has a consensus target price of $85.10, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Driven Brands.

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CarMax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CarMax has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarMax and Driven Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $26.35 billion 0.38 $500.56 million $3.62 18.37 Driven Brands $2.34 billion 1.23 -$292.50 million ($1.81) -9.64

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Driven Brands. Driven Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarMax beats Driven Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

