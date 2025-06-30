Financial Life Planners Has $178,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Life Planners lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

