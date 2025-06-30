Financial Survey: Outdoor (POWW) and Its Competitors

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Outdoor to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Outdoor has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outdoor’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Outdoor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outdoor and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outdoor $49.40 million -$130.83 million -2.24 Outdoor Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 77.90

Profitability

Outdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Outdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outdoor -38.60% -16.17% -13.55% Outdoor Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Outdoor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 Outdoor Competitors 348 1810 2766 97 2.52

Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outdoor is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Outdoor rivals beat Outdoor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.