First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Stake Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 448,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,053,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.93 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.