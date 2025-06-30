Fitness Stocks To Research – June 28th

Apple, lululemon athletica, Paychex, PDD, Planet Fitness, Best Buy, and Life Time Group are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies operating in the health and wellness sector, including gym and boutique fitness chains, exercise equipment manufacturers, wearable-tech makers, and sports nutrition brands. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing consumer demand for healthy lifestyles and fitness solutions. Their performance often reflects trends in disposable income, health awareness, and technological innovation in exercise and wellness services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.08. 73,093,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,477,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day moving average of $220.21. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,198,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,103. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $105.14. 4,076,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

PLNT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $110.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.19. 4,693,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.04. 10,594,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Further Reading