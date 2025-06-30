Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $376,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $279.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.97.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,958.40. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.10.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

