Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after buying an additional 53,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,653.40. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

