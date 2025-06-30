Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) versus Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Head to Head Review

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Street Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Franklin Street Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Franklin Street Properties $115.99 million 1.52 -$52.72 million ($0.64) -2.66

Summit Industrial Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

