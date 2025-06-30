Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

