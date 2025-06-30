Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $75,253,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,401,000 after acquiring an additional 156,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,610,000 after acquiring an additional 99,241 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $68.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.86. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

