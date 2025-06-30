FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $46.37 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.