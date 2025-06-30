GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

