GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FITB opened at $41.51 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.