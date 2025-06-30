Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 255.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 41.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $208.49 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

