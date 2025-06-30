GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,574,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.38 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

