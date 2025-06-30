Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 33.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Generac Stock Up 0.2%

GNRC opened at $142.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.