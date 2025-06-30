General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of GD stock opened at $290.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.24.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
