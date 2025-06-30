Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:GIL opened at $48.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.