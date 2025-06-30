GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.59.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,235. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 506,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,092,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $29,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.40 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

