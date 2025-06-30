Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,048.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

