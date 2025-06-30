Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

